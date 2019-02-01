Ediston Property Investment Co PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.48 (EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 103.77 ($1.36) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

In other news, insider William Hill bought 19,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,115.09).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

