Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.46.

ECL opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,429 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after buying an additional 1,111,893 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,291,000 after buying an additional 611,370 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,867,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 612.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 453,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.