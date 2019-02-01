Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

EVLMC remained flat at $$99.94 during trading on Friday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $100.06.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares.

