EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECC. Oppenheimer cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.45. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Majewski bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23,800.00 per share, for a total transaction of $595,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 27,112 shares of company stock worth $595,032,713 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

