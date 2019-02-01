Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

