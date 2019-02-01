Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 510,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $344.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

