Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 305 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after acquiring an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $147.38 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

