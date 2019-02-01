Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.
Shares of VBR stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
