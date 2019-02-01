Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $58.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

