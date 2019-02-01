Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 757 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,085,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of APD opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

