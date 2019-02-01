Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.65 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

