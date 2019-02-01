Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dunkin’ Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past two years.The company’s franchised business model, various sales initiatives like product launches, ongoing loyalty program along with enhanced digital offerings bode well. Moreover, strong digital initiatives and aggressive expansion strategies by the company also add to positives. However, earnings estimates have remained stable over the past month, reflecting limited upside potential for the company’s future earnings. Moreover, the company is experiencing lower than expected sale in ice cream products which adds to the concern. Intense competition from larger fast casual companies and high costs of operations continue to plague.”

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.76.

DNKN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,896. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $3,325,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $3,688,140.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,616 shares of company stock worth $28,761,519. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.