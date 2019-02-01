DTE Energy Co (DTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 22,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,273. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

