DTE Energy Co (DTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of DTE opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DTE Energy has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

