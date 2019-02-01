DSP Group (DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,095. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 22,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $241,105.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,193 shares of company stock worth $980,229. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 499.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 132,454 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

