DowDuPont (DWDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion.
Shares of DWDP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,050. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $76.05.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.
DowDuPont Company Profile
DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.
