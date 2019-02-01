DowDuPont (DWDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion.

Shares of DWDP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,050. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 35.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 112.8% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DowDuPont by 17.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 170,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

