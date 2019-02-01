Douglas Emmett (DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 18,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,032. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $297,279.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

