Doug Bailey Sells 1,481 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $97,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,278.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/doug-bailey-sells-1481-shares-of-power-integrations-inc-powi-stock.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.