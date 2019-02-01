Doug Bailey Sells 1,481 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $97,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,278.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Power Integrations stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.
