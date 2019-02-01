Discovery Value Fund Buys Shares of 1,171,552 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,171,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000. LexinFintech comprises about 1.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.71% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $10,586,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

