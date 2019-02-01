Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $2,161,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,753,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $2,570,425. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

