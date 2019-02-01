Dignity Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dignity has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Dignity has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $191,340.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.01843899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00187694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029086 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

