Digital Rupees (DRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $32,611.00

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Digital Rupees has a total market cap of $32,611.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Rupees and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.