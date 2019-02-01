DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $108.34 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

