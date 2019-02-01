Diageo plc (DEO) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Diageo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Diageo plc (DEO) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/diageo-plc-deo-holdings-reduced-by-eagle-global-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $152.65 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.