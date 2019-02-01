Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 7,493 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

In other Green Plains news, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $119,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,061.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. Green Plains Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

