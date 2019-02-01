Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 56,616 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.63 per share, with a total value of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,926,298 shares of company stock valued at $375,069,687 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

