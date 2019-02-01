Dennis J. Wilson Sells 244,539 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.78.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.