Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $17.00 price target on Del Taco Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 166,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,138,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,498,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,498,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

