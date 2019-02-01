Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Lifted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 244.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,073,369,000 after buying an additional 1,963,116 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 66,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 154,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,645 shares of company stock worth $11,269,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

