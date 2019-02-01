Dalata Hotel Group (DAL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LON DAL opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 377 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Pat McCann purchased 20,000 shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($124,134.33).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the brand names of Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates three, four, five, and eight star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurant facilities; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

