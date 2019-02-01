DAIICHI SANKYO/S (DSNKY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.187-8.187 billion.

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $36.42. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

DAIICHI SANKYO/S Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

