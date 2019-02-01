D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $2.8646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

