D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

