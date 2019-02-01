D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

GM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

