CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CyrusOne by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CyrusOne to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $54.20 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

