Cyren Ltd (CYRN) Chairman Sells $11,119.80 in Stock

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Chairman Lior Samuelson sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $11,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Cyren Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 63.76% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.13% of Cyren worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

