CynergisTek (CTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Shares of CTEK opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 40.4% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 463,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 133,362 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

