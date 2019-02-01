Cwm LLC Grows Stake in 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS (FVD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,524. 1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

1ST TR VALUE LI/SHS Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

