CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,998,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,367,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $1,190,694,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,756 shares of company stock worth $14,668,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $65.55 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-bought-by-k-j-harrison-partners-inc.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.