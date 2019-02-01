CVR Energy (CVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CVR Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CVR Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVR Energy by 983.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 174,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.