CVR Energy (CVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.
Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.
