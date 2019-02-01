Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.89 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%.

CURO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 16,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WARNING: “Curo Group (CURO) Issues Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/curo-group-curo-issues-earnings-results.html.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.