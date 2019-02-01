Curo Group (CURO) Issues Earnings Results

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.89 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%.
CURO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 16,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20.
CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
