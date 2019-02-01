CUB Energy (KUB) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 183,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 164,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.
CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)
Cub Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
