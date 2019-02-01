Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 183,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 164,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cub-energy-kub-stock-price-down-20.html.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

