Cryolife (CRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

CRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Cryolife stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.57. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,029,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,173,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 125,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc is a medical devices company, which engages in the processing and distribution of implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes BioGlue; BioFoam; On-X products; CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy; PerClot; PhotoFix, Hemodialysis Reliable Outflow Graft; and ProCol Vascular Bioprosthesis.

