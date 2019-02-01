Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $19.68. Cronos Group shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 48565168 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. CIBC began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,081.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,585,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,840,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,024.5% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 208,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,039 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

