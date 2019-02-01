Crocs (CROX) Trading Down 5.1%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.25. 1,587,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,351,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,362.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,964,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,396,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 480.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

