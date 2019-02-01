Critical Survey: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) vs. MFC Bancorp (MFCB)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFC Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and MFC Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 MFC Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than MFC Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and MFC Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $203.88 million 2.52 $44.17 million $2.31 11.55 MFC Bancorp $211.30 million 0.40 -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFC Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and MFC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 21.67% 10.09% 1.02% MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats MFC Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About MFC Bancorp

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

