Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 14th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2,666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 358.2%.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $31.71 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

