Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $966,395.00

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, OEX and BCEX. During the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a total market cap of $966,395.00 and $67,166.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.01942816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00459744 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022387 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018837 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007690 BTC.

About Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 919,036,800 coins and its circulating supply is 45,431,612 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official website is www.credittag.io. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BCEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

