Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DowDuPont (DWDP)

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of DWDP opened at $53.81 on Friday. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

