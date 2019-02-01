Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,691. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,806,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

